'AITA for leaving my GF stranded at an airport because she wasn't allowed to board our flight?'

Aitahgftravel writes:
My girlfriend (23F) and I (25M) planned a week-long trip overseas to Japan this winter. I reminded her the day before we left to remember to pack her passport, and she said she would.
Anyway, the first airport we left from (the airport in our hometown) was domestic, meaning it only served flights within our country, the United States. So, we both just showed our state IDs for that flight and went through security without any issues.
However, when we were checking in for the second flight—the international one (we booked tickets for the two flights separately for some reason)—they asked to see her passport. She said she didn’t have it and told me she realized midway through the first flight that she had forgotten to pack it.
Since we were far from home, she couldn’t just go back quickly to grab her passport. We were both obviously upset, but I checked in anyway and told her that I’d still go without her. She got upset and asked me why I’d abandon her over a simple mistake. I told her that I wasn’t going to miss out on a trip just because she planned poorly.
I suggested that, since we had a mutual friend (24M) who lived in the city we were currently in, she could stay with him and explore for a week, and then I’d meet her when flying back so we could go home together. She agreed but was still upset because she wanted to spend New Year’s with me.
A few hours ago, I FaceTimed her, and we talked for a bit. Our friend joined the call and said he was shocked I’d abandon her like that and that he was disappointed in me. My girlfriend agreed with him. Am I really a bad boyfriend for still going on this trip? If I chose not to go, it wouldn’t even benefit her at all—it would only hurt me. AITAH for this?
Squeezinthejuice69 says:
Who leaves the house on a international trip and doesn't check to see if they got your passport on the way out. Phone keys wallet passport lets go.
Professional_Pop8867 says:
I mean if I was her I would be annoyed you went, but also like… I’d be annoyed at myself. If I was her and really thought about it, I wouldn’t want my partner to miss an international trip because of my mistake. NTA.
Lavish_Nimue says:
NTA. It sounds like an expensive trip and that not much would be gained by you missing it too. It was all her fault, obviously.
Ok_Homework_7621 says:
NTA. She shouldn't even need a reminder, but even with that she forgot the one thing she absolutely can't travel without? And then had the nerve to get mad? Lol, I'd be out of there so fast.