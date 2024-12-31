'AITA for leaving my GF stranded at an airport because she wasn't allowed to board our flight?'

"AITA for going on a trip without my girlfriend since she forgot her passport?"

Aitahgftravel writes:

My girlfriend (23F) and I (25M) planned a week-long trip overseas to Japan this winter. I reminded her the day before we left to remember to pack her passport, and she said she would.

Anyway, the first airport we left from (the airport in our hometown) was domestic, meaning it only served flights within our country, the United States. So, we both just showed our state IDs for that flight and went through security without any issues.

However, when we were checking in for the second flight—the international one (we booked tickets for the two flights separately for some reason)—they asked to see her passport. She said she didn’t have it and told me she realized midway through the first flight that she had forgotten to pack it.