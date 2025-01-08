'AITA for being 'jealous' that my GF wanted to go to the aquarium with another friend?'

Shoddy_Classic8786 writes:
I (33M) was in a long-distance relationship with my now ex-girlfriend (33F) for six months (we lived about 600 km apart). We broke up on Christmas Eve, and now I’m questioning whether I overreacted or was in the wrong for leaving her house. Here’s the story:
We became official in June, and everything was fine until August, when I noticed a message from a guy in her DMs. The guy wrote something inappropriate along the lines of, "Show me your %#$@^, you sexy thing." Her response was just "Woot," followed by him saying, "Why so grumpy?" and her replying, "All good :D."
I confronted her and asked why she didn’t shut him down with something like, “I have a boyfriend, don’t message me like that.” She brushed it off and said it wasn’t a big deal. After this, I started feeling insecure and paying more attention to her interactions.
She also had another male friend from her 20s, and she told me she liked having deep talks with him because I wasn’t capable of them. She even said that while I was good physically, I was “mentally a loser.”
That comment hurt me deeply. I tried to initiate deeper conversations with her to improve our connection, but she shut me down, saying she couldn’t force herself to open up to me. Meanwhile, she talked to this male friend almost every other day on Discord.
In mid-December, I visited her. Before I arrived, she told me this same male friend had invited her to an aquarium zoo (a place I had been wanting to visit with her for months). She declined his invitation and said it was because she didn’t want to upset me with my jealousy. But when I asked her to go with me, she didn’t seem interested or make plans for it, even though my birthday was on December 21.
I felt ignored, unloved, and overwhelmed with sadness during my visit, so I decided to drive home early. When I got home, she called me and broke up with me, saying she couldn’t handle my jealousy or emotional reactions anymore. I’m torn because I don’t know if I overreacted by leaving or if my feelings were justified. AITA?
sugarduck99 says:
I think she was waiting for a reaction from your side so she can break up with you.
atlargeg says:
Dodged a bullet bro, NTA.
dixsuxr says:
NTA. Holy s%$t. Remove literally all the sketchy other dudes and just leave how she called you “mentally a loser”. There’s no coming back from that. This girl doesn’t respect you and is playing you and you deserve better. This is emotionally abusive s%^t. Do not go back. Do not feel guilty.
WiseOwlPoker says:
NTA. Bullet dodged. She actually did you a favor and made it easy by breaking up with you. My advice next time she tries contacting you ignore and block. Never look back. Best of luck.