'AITA for being 'jealous' that my GF wanted to go to the aquarium with another friend?'

She also had another male friend from her 20s, and she told me she liked having deep talks with him because I wasn’t capable of them. She even said that while I was good physically, I was “mentally a loser.”

That comment hurt me deeply. I tried to initiate deeper conversations with her to improve our connection, but she shut me down, saying she couldn’t force herself to open up to me. Meanwhile, she talked to this male friend almost every other day on Discord.