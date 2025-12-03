'AITA for leaving the movies after being lied to by my friends?'

Nobody was even looking me in the eyes, much less answering my questions. I sat down and thought for a second. I knew that Sally probably did not know I was going to be there and that this would be an awkward interaction for both of us, and neither of us would be able to enjoy the movie.

I was also really upset that my "friends" would pull something like this. I thought that what they did was selfish and inconsiderate to both Sally and my feelings. I was very frustrated and got up and left. My "friends" asked where I was going, and I said the bathroom. I went to the bathroom and called my best friend, who agreed that what they did was wrong, and they came to pick me up.