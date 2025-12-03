'AITA for leaving the movies after being lied to by my friends?'

I was enjoying a nice night out with my friends, or so I thought. It started out with five of us going to this event in our town. While we were there, one of my "friends" boyfriend joined us halfway through the event.
We were all having a good time and had later plans to go and watch this new movie in the theatre. We left the event and decided to go get dinner at a restaurant. While we were there, I noticed that my friend's boyfriend was texting someone on his phone and smiling. My friend then looked at his phone and got visibly upset. Remember this because it is important.
Dinner ended and we all made our way to the movies where we purchased our tickets. We picked our seats and made it into the theatre. I went to sit in the seat that I paid for when one of my friends said, "Oh, this seat is for someone else." I then asked who, and got no reply. I started to enter a flow state where I pieced it all together.
I then asked, "Is this seat for so and so?" We will call so and so "Sally." Sally is somebody I was really good friends with until we got into a relationship that ended on iffy terms. However, we decided to remain friends. Nothing bad happened; it was just not working out. A week prior to this whole movie situation, she said that hanging out with me would be too much. Everybody knew this, by the way.
Flash forward to now, where my friend's response was, "Yeah..." I then asked why they would invite her, and I got no response. I turned to my roommate and asked the same question.
She said that she did not know until five minutes ago that Sally would be there and that she had no part in it. It turns out my friend's boyfriend had invited Sally but left out the part that I was there. That is who he was texting during dinner, by the way.
Nobody was even looking me in the eyes, much less answering my questions. I sat down and thought for a second. I knew that Sally probably did not know I was going to be there and that this would be an awkward interaction for both of us, and neither of us would be able to enjoy the movie.
I was also really upset that my "friends" would pull something like this. I thought that what they did was selfish and inconsiderate to both Sally and my feelings. I was very frustrated and got up and left. My "friends" asked where I was going, and I said the bathroom. I went to the bathroom and called my best friend, who agreed that what they did was wrong, and they came to pick me up.
Nobody texted or called asking where I went or if I was okay. In the end, I guess they got to hang out with the friend they actually wanted to. I also learned that afterwards they were all saying that I was being dramatic and making a big deal out of nothing, but they not only blindsided me but Sally as well.
I am not expecting anyone to apologize, but also no one has apologized. I do not know; the whole thing just seemed very fake and disrespectful. So, am I the jerk for leaving the movie?
ProfessionalHot5213 says:
NTA. Go LC with the ones that knew about this deception, at least until they apologize.
OP responded:
That's what I've been doing, but they don't seem to care or notice.
Odd_Refrigerator18 says:
NTA that was messed up of them, but also why did the friend's bf invite her? Were the other people in on it too? This is weird. I wonder if Sally is hoping for a second chance with you and the friends are trying to facilitate it?
OP responded:
I doubt that Sally wanted a second chance, the way things ended left no possibilities for anything to happen and they all knew that.