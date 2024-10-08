'AITA for letting my wife suffer on her birthday because I'm tired of her chronic lateness?'

Instead, she did her whole influencer routine—decorating our room, setting up studio lights, dressing up, and taking photos. The whole time, I knew she was missing out on her favorite artist because she didn’t take me seriously. It was so ironic that I didn’t even feel like reminding her. I’m done with the mental burden of always rushing and planning.

We arrived, and she realized what had happened. She got upset and started crying, asking how I could do this to her on her birthday. She said it seemed like I was enjoying the rise it got out of her and asked why I couldn’t set my “ego” aside for one day. I told her this was on her; I’d already made it clear I wasn’t going to rush anymore, and she should have listened the first time and expected me to follow through, unlike her.