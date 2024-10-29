'AITA for kicking my in-laws out after they said I don't understand what my kid needs?'

I brushed it off at first, but then, without asking, she started taking measurements, saying she’d “order a few things to brighten up the space.” I told her we already had everything we needed, but she insisted it was just to “help out.”

A few days later, my MIL texted me a list of changes she planned to make, from new wallpaper to a different rocking chair. I told her we wanted to keep the room as it is because it felt personal to us. She responded by saying that as first-time parents, we “didn’t understand what was necessary” and that she would take care of everything “when they arrived.” I didn’t respond to that.