'AITA for kicking my in-laws out after they said I don't understand what my kid needs?'

ItzChickenBoyYT writes:
My husband (34M) and I (32F) are expecting our first child in about two months, and we’ve been really excited setting up the nursery in our home. We picked out a theme together, spent time painting, and even got some custom-made furniture from a local shop. It’s become a really special project for us.
Here’s where things get tricky: my in-laws live a few states away, so they offered to come stay with us for a few weeks after the baby is born to “help out.” We were on board with that until their last visit, which made me feel very differently.
When they were here a few weeks ago, I gave them a little tour of the nursery. My MIL immediately started commenting on everything—how the colors were “too dark,” the crib wasn’t “safe enough,” and that we’d “need way more storage” than we had planned.
I brushed it off at first, but then, without asking, she started taking measurements, saying she’d “order a few things to brighten up the space.” I told her we already had everything we needed, but she insisted it was just to “help out.”
A few days later, my MIL texted me a list of changes she planned to make, from new wallpaper to a different rocking chair. I told her we wanted to keep the room as it is because it felt personal to us. She responded by saying that as first-time parents, we “didn’t understand what was necessary” and that she would take care of everything “when they arrived.” I didn’t respond to that.
I talked to my husband, and he’s supportive, but he doesn’t want to confront them directly, saying it would cause “a lot of drama.” So I decided to tell his parents that they’d need to stay at a hotel when they visit, and we’ll welcome their help only if they respect our boundaries.
Now my in-laws are hurt and saying I’m being ungrateful and shutting them out. They’ve even implied to other family members that I’m being “overprotective” and “not letting them be involved.” My husband is on my side but feels bad about upsetting them, and some friends are saying I should have handled it differently. So, AITAH for refusing to let my in-laws stay with us after they tried to change our baby’s nursery?
swigbar says:
you have a husband problem.
Couette-Couette says:
Yes, he is is not on your side because he doesn't take any side in reality. He only tells you what you want to hear but don't say anything to them. He perhaps even tell them that he thinks the same than them when you are out of ear shot.
wylietrix says:
Babies only need onesies, diapers, food, and a blanket. Babies have no opinion on a nursery. That MIL can back off or be left out.
ICP_Wolverine says:
Your husband needs to grow up and remember that he is a husband and father first. What his mother wanted to do was insulting and controlling. He needed to be the one to put her in her place but now he's thrown you under the bus by not acting. This is all his doing, due to his not doing anything to shut her down.
What do you think?