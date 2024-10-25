'AITA for agreeing with my niece when she talks badly about my sister in public?'

I told her I wouldn’t be able to give any good or helpful advice and that she’s just dealing with the consequences of what she did to our sister. She told me I could still be a better sister to her instead of refusing to offer my support. She said that no matter what, we’re still sisters, and she did nothing to me.

OP responded to some of the top rated comments:

Empress_ofthe_Stars says:

NTA - Unfortunately, Kate FAFO, that anyone in your family still talks to her is very compassionate and forgiving. Have either Kate or the husband try to reconcile with the family and apologize for their dastardly behavior?