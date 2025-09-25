'AITA for letting my niece have fun when she lives with me because she hates her stepmom?'

There were attempts to stop Abby, but she told her dad she was going to finish since she was forced to give SIL something at all. Afterward, my brother tried making her apologize. He put her on a waiting list for therapy, punished her, tried talking to her, and even used therapy books to push for an apology or some regret.

But when nothing changed in the first month, he said someone else needed to take her in because having Abby around SIL wasn’t good after everything she said. My partner and I offered, as long as guardianship was given to us if this was going to be more than a week or two.