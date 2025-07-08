'AITA for taking my dentist's advice literally rather than listen to my GF's advice?'

genius102 writes:
I (27M) had a tooth extracted for orthodontic purposes almost three days ago. My dentist gave me a list of do's and don'ts, including avoiding strenuous activities, not lifting heavy things, not spitting, and not drinking through a straw. The list was actually pretty long.
After the extraction, I went out with my partner (27F), and I walked a bit slowly with her because I was following what my dentist told me. She noticed and asked why, so I explained that I needed to avoid strenuous activities.
She didn’t believe me at first, so I showed her the aftercare instructions my dentist gave me. She just said that the body heals naturally and that I shouldn’t overthink it The next day, I kept following the same precautions.
I avoided straining myself and didn’t lift anything heavy. Again, she told me I was overreacting. She even laughed at me during our date because I refused to drink through a straw. I kept telling her that I was just following the instructions and trying to take care of myself.
She kept bringing up how she had a tooth extraction years ago and everything went fine, so I should be fine too. I told her again that I was just doing what the dentist recommended and that those instructions exist for a good reason. I also told her that when it comes to my teeth, I would rather listen to my dentist than her.
After that, she told me I was overreacting and said I should just do whatever I want since it’s my body. When we got home, she said we should cool off indefinitely because she’s tired of arguing with me. AITA for not listening to my girlfriend and for telling her that I’d rather listen to my dentist when it comes to my teeth?
SpaTowner says:
Walking at a normal speed isn’t ’strenuous exercise’. The fact that you are counting it as such suggests you might be taking some if the advice to extremes, but the advice itself remains sensible. Because you are being overly cautious in some aspects, and your gf, apparently, wants you to ignore all the advice, ESH.
SpaceAceCase writes:
I mean, it sounds like you're being too literal. Walking isn’t a “strenuous activity” to begin with, so it does come across as a bit comical that you’re walking slower than normal just to avoid straining yourself.
As for heavy lifting, that usually doesn’t include normal activities like bringing in groceries or carrying shopping bags. So, NAH, but it does sound like you’re being a little dramatic or just way too literal.
rvgoingtohavefun says:
ESH. Walking is strenuous? Strenuous would be like high impact, high intensity, not walking at a normal pace. Walking slow is just being a weirdo about it. Avoiding lifting, etc makes sense because people tend to clench up when they're doing that. Drinking from a straw and spitting are no-no's because it produces suction in your mouth and you can suck the clots out and whatnot. But walking slow? Come on, man.
be1izabeth0908 says:
The straw thing is legit. But walking? Really? That would get an eyeroll from most adults. Still NTA.