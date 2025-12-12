'AITA for locking the iPad settings so my DIL doesn't sell them on eBay?'

So the seventy dollar Switch game was sold on eBay. This only ever happens with “expensive” gifts. I have talked to her about it, but she denies it. Daisy asked me to buy the two kids iPads for Christmas. They are expensive, and I am worried she will sell them. So I set them up already and made it so she needs a password to get into the settings app. That way she cannot wipe them and sell them.

I called her today and told her I got the kids their iPads and explained that I put a password on the settings app. She was upset, but I made it clear this is the only way I am willing to gift them the iPads. I have been getting constant texts about how I am overstepping.