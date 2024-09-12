'AITA for putting a lock on my bunker so my neighbors can't use it?'

AITAH for locking our neighbors out of our bunker?

Icy-Face9463 writes:

Last year, we bought a house that came with a big bunker. I planned to use it as a studio/office because it's perfect for blocking sound. I finally started converting the space. Since I will be keeping expensive equipment down there, I’ve just had a heavy-duty lock installed.

Apparently, the neighbors' kids used to play in it before and realized it was locked now, so their dad came around to talk to me about it. He said the previous neighbor always left it unlocked so they could use it in case of a tornado. It’s a big safety concern for him and his family that we’ve now put a lock on it, as they don’t have a basement.