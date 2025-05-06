'AITA for losing my temper over a 'friend' secretly tampering with a soup?'

"AITA for losing my temper over a soup?"

_BoneBroth writes:

My girlfriend, A (24F), and I (23M) are ovo-lacto vegetarians and have been for approximately six months or so because she developed a sudden involuntary negative reaction to meat and some animal products. At best, she will spit out the offending bite and rinse her mouth out, and at worst, she will get sick almost immediately.

She has gone to her primary care provider and is seeing a therapist, but we have yet to know why she reacts this way. Any meat, from mammal to poultry to fish, triggers this reaction in her if she consumes it.