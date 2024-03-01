'I lost my wife three years ago. Now my new GF wants to visit my wife's grave.' UPDATED 2X

There are a lot of ways to take a relationship to the next level. Sometimes, you need an outside opinion to help you confirm if you're pacing it right.

In a popular post on the Relationship Advice subreddit, a man asked if it was too soon (or weird) to take his new GF to visit the grave of his late wife. He wrote:

"I (29M) lost my wife three years ago. Started dating again, and new girlfriend (32F) wants to visit my wife's grave."

I am one of many who lost someone in that damn 2020. She was my world and we had our future all set up, she wanted children too by 2021, and then she was gone. I felt I had lost all sense of purpose and after an agonizing year, moved away - not too far, but not close either. I didn't feel like I could breathe in that town. Still, every Saturday I get back and visit her resting place.