'I lost my wife three years ago. Now my new GF wants to visit my wife's grave.' UPDATED 3X

Your wife would want you to continue with your life. I think it's an excellent idea to take your girlfriend to meet your wife. She doesn't want to disrespect her, she wants to integrate her into your relationship. The girlfriend sounds great.

You are no longer married, it's been a couple if years. Embrace the fact the girlfriend respects and honors you and your wife. She may be your next wife...she definitely has so.e good stuff going for her.

OP responded:

Yes, we talked many times that we both wanted the other to be happy if one of us passed on...never thought it'd actually happen.

Ada has been nothing but respectful and tactful when I talk about her or show her things and pictures.