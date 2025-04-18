'AITA for making an unsettling joke about my son's wife's bread?' UPDATED

I truly don’t know that his wife was messaging me from his phone, and even if she was, so be it. Clearly, he would have to allow that, and if she did such a thing and he didn’t allow it, then that is a bridge they will cross on their own. But at the end of the day, I felt it was her speaking to me because I didn’t want to believe that the son who used to joke along with me was disagreeing with the joke I had made.