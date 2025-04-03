'AITA for making my unemployed friend feel like a free loader because she expects us to buy her food?'

For context, she is not really a friend anymore, just my ex’s sister and my daughter’s aunt. When this happened, I was living with my ex and his family, seven people total. At the time, only her boyfriend and I were working.

My ex was doing college work and getting paid for it, while his parents (both ex-military and 100 percent disabled) lived off their benefits. Anna had tried to file for disability but was denied, yet still refused to work or help out around the house.

I do not live with them anymore, but I do have anxiety and am on the spectrum, so I struggle with social cues sometimes. My brain just resurfaced this memory, and I started feeling bad about it again. I wanted to know if I was actually in the wrong or if I was overthinking it.