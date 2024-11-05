'AITA for rigging a costume contest so a woman my frat bros love doesn't win?'

MarionberryApart1482 writes:
So, I am the events chair of my fraternity for the semester, and I planned a Halloween party that took place yesterday. At the party, we typically have a huge costume contest. You pay 5 dollars to enter, and if you win, you take the pot.
We usually get about 30 to 50 entries, so the prize is pretty nice. This year, we had 40 people enter and about 160 people attending. In past years, the winner has been this one specific girl that my brothers want to hook up with.
Her costume is usually the typical "sorority girl" look: some kind of animal, with boots, fishnet leggings, a short skirt, basically a bra or corset, and then animal ears and light face paint. Now, I’m not a Halloween purist.
This year, my costume was literally just angel wings, white shorts, and a halo. I fully admit that I’m dressing up so that guys who think I’m attractive will notice, and that it’s not a “good costume.” Her costume isn’t good either. Sure, she looks good in it, but the point of the contest is who has the best costume.
So we held the contest, and she was wearing her usual style. She was dressed as a bee, but her butt was hanging out, and her chest was about to spill out of her top. We held the contest, people voted anonymously, and guess what?
She won, but by only one vote. I hadn’t voted yet, so I cast my vote, and then my vice-chairman, who agreed with me, cast his vote as well. That was just enough to put her in second place.
When I told my brothers, they complained, but I explained that she simply didn’t win and that she could try again next year. Eventually, they talked me into creating a runner-up prize of 50 dollars for her.
When we announced the winner, she was visibly upset. This was the first time she hadn’t won in the last four years. Apparently, one of my brothers was simping hard and told her that I intentionally voted against her because I didn’t like her (not true—I’m genuinely apathetic toward her).
She found me later that night, cursed me out, and said I had a problem with her. I told her simply that it was a "best costume contest," not a "hottest costume contest," and that she was lucky we bent the rules to give her 50 bucks. We argued and ended up getting separated. Now, a lot of my brothers are pissed at me for making her mad.
IllustriousSweet says:
YTA for bending the rules for her. You're still giving her special treatment. Where did this come from, the pot? Because if I won and was told that I was getting the full amount ($200), and you gave me $150 instead, I'd be mad. Also, I'd be mad if I were a runner up last year who lost to this girl to get nothing, only to find out this year she lost and got $50 anyway.
SkyComplex2625 says:
YTA for lying. You are not apathetic about her. You wrote a whole post on ther internet detailing how much you don’t like her. You don’t even describe the costume that you did vote for, which indicates your vote was all about her and nothing else.
Stefie25 says:
ESH. Not great IMO voting on the best tits. If you enter the contest, you shouldn’t be allowed to vote. Changing the rules after the contest to create a secondary prize for this girl, isn’t fair to anyone else who entered.
PumpkinPowerful3292 says:
NTA - You all voted, she didn't win. Was it because some people voted because they were tired of her winning or because you were jealous of her yourself? Who knows and who cares. It doesn't matter. The votes were made and she didn't win this year.
Her being upset about it and other suggesting a consolation prize (thinking with their third leg) is wrong for trying to change the rules after the fact. So, no go. Just tell her and them, like you said, better luck next year.