'AITA for making my daughter fend for herself after she said my wife has a sad life?'

My wife has always said that staying home was a choice she made, and she’s happy with it. We’ve both told Sasha to stop with the comments. Sasha will do better for a while, then start up again.

Labor Day is when Sasha “blew it,” in my wife’s words. The two of us set up a BBQ for our family, with everyone there. I grilled while my wife cooked the rest and set it up with our daughters’ help—except Sasha.

At one point, my wife was talking about volunteering at our 12-year-old’s school, as they needed someone to run an art club. Our youngest was so excited about this. Sasha kept making jabs about how boring my wife’s life is. I corrected her, but my wife just kept trying to let it go.