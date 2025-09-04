'AITA for making my husband a full roast dinner for his birthday while he's on a diet?'

His brother suggested he could just eat beans, roast potatoes, and turkey since it would be close enough, but my husband refused and said no one could make him eat something he didn’t want.

In the end, he plated his prepped meal while the rest of us nibbled on the roast. It was one of the most tense meals I’ve ever experienced, and I wanted the ground to swallow me whole. After everyone left, my husband blew up at me for “letting his mom think he was being rude.”

He thought it was my fault she was upset and said I should have defended him, presenting a “united front.” That Friday, he went out with his friends, got very drunk, and I had to pick him up at 2 a.m.