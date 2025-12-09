'AITA because I made my SIL cry because I won't change my dog's name?'

She continued and said we could change the dog’s name to “Tia” because it was only one letter different and would not be a big deal. I was shocked and could not believe she was serious, so I awkwardly laughed and said something like, “Well, that’s not going to happen.”

My sister-in-law got very upset and said she did not want a dog, especially a hunting dog of all things, to have her name. (The dog is a Jack Russell, but she does not hunt anything except socks and the occasional shoe.) She then said it was disrespectful toward her if we did not change the dog’s name immediately.