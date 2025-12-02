'AITA for making my stepson do chores so he moved out to live with his real mother?'

Kevin did not like having limited screen time or having to do chores. It was not just Kevin who had chores. All three kids had them. They were not given ridiculous chores. They were basic everyday life responsibilities. They all took turns. They had to do the dishes (yes we have a dishwasher), keep their rooms tidy, take out the trash, clean up messes they made, and do homework.

According to Kevin this made me the biggest jerk in the world. I was making his life hell. He hated living with us. He hated me. He even gave Brian an ultimatum and told him to choose between him and me. Brian told him doing chores was part of life and they needed to be done. Kevin’s response was, “You and mom never made me do chores so why should I listen to her.”