'AITA for making my wife confess to all her friends and family about her affair?'

I made my wife confess to all her friends and family that she cheated on me.

DueAffection writes:

I (34M) have been married to my wife (32F) for 5 years, and we have 3 children. A few months ago, I found out from my wife’s texts that she had been cheating on me, and I confronted her about it. She confessed to it and gave me an entire breakdown of her affair, which had lasted for a month. I was devastated and asked her why.

She gave no excuses for it and said she had caught feelings for her affair partner, which were wrong, and she had acted on them (he was her coworker). I asked her if I lacked in anything, and she said no, and she was in tears.