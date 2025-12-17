'AITA for making New Year’s plans with my boyfriend without including a friend?'

About two weeks ago, my boyfriend suggested that we might do something just the two of us for New Year’s, like staying in a nearby city. We started casually looking at options, but nothing was booked or finalized. I wanted a bit of time to think about it before bringing it up.

The next day, Emma texted me again asking if we had plans. I told her that we had started looking into doing something on our own, but that nothing was confirmed yet, and that I was open to hearing if she had ideas. She became upset, said I should have told her sooner, refused to talk it out on the phone, and left me on read.