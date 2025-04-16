'AITA for telling a property manager her tenant's death is her fault entirely?'

Because it was a super busy day, it took the sheriffs about fifteen minutes to show up. The second the sheriffs arrived, the fire department went to work on the door and had it open in ten seconds.

As soon as we went in, we found the patient on the floor unresponsive, breathing in agony, and in an abnormal heart rhythm, which soon turned into no rhythm. The fire department and my paramedic partner started CPR while I ran to the ambulance to get more equipment.

As I exited the door, the manager asked if everything was okay. I told her no, everything was not okay. I returned with the equipment to the apartment, plugged myself in where I was needed, and we proceeded to work on the patient for over an hour before calling it.