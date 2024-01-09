Man ends up in jail after letting his family be racist to his GF, tells her, 'get a clue.' UPDATED

I asked, "What did you expect?" and they replied, "You know, something like what they serve at restaurants." I tried to explain to them that this is something actual Chinese people eat, but they wouldn't listen. They dressed up and went outside to eat at a restaurant.

My BF stayed at home but then called me stupid. He said, "You knew exactly what they meant by Chinese food. I'm trying to make YOU look good in front of them, but you're not helping me by playing dumb." I asked him to explain himself better but just shouted, "When people say Chinese food, the last thing they expect is white rice; get a f*ing clue," and locked himself in our bedroom.