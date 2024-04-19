'AITA for marrying my ex-wife's boss? I didn't expect to fall in love with her!'

My ex-wife is mad at me for marrying her boss.

brahgoat writes:

My ex-wife and I were married for a decade. We have two kids together. I only met her boss face-to-face once before my divorce. Afterward, I met her in a club. My buddy and I were trying to flirt with women for some casual fun, and she was there with some of her friends.

I decided to talk to them, and we kinda hit it off. She is a very sweet woman and has been very "supportive" to my ex-wife. My ex-wife has been playing the victim a lot, and she was surprised that I am not a man with horns on my head.