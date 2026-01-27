'I met an amazing girl on a 16-hour flight, thought it was fate, now I’m spiraling.'

"Met an amazing girl on a 16-hour flight, thought it was fate, now I’m spiraling."

I honestly just need to vent because it’s 3AM and I feel like my chest is going to explode. ​I just flew back to LA from Dubai after spending 3 weeks at home in Mumbai. I was already feeling low about leaving family and coming back to an empty apartment, but then this happened.

​I sat next to this girl on the flight. We vibed for literally 10 hours straight. We spoke about absolutely everything our families, our backgrounds and we bonded hard over The Office. We were just genuinely joking around and smiling the whole time. It didn’t feel like two strangers, it felt like we’d known each other forever. We also spoke about how we would explore new places in LA!