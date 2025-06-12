'WIBTA if I canceled a trip with my partner because I'm afraid of what he might do?'

I want to back out of the trip, but I know there’s a strong chance I’ll spend the next few months dealing with the fallout, which I really want to avoid. I just spent the last five months resolving another issue with him and finally feel a bit of relief.

I don’t want to go through more conflict. It’s been an emotionally exhausting year, and I’m burned out. Part of me feels compelled to just go along with everything, even to the point of intimacy I don’t want, just to keep the peace.