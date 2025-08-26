'AITA for 'misleading' people on having diabetes after they expressed interest in me?'

BeltClassic writes:
I (30F) was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes last year. Through a program at my job, I can get Dexcom continuous glucose monitors for free as long as I participate, so I figured why not?
Occasionally, someone will notice it and ask me what it is (because I cover it with a cute patch), and I’ll tell them it’s a Dexcom CGM. The people I don’t have to explain it to are older people who already use Dexcoms and people with Type 1 diabetes of any age.
They see it and know immediately what it is. Older people typically don’t realize there’s a difference between T1D and T2D, but people with T1D usually assume I’m also T1D because of my age.
Recently, someone I see regularly noticed my Dexcom. After that, they seemed more interested in me, talking about different things like favorite snacks, CGMs, late lunches, and feeling shaky. Eventually, they asked me something about my insulin pump.
I clarified that I don’t have one. They looked shocked and asked what I do instead. I told them I’m well controlled with diet (I made massive changes) and Mounjaro. At that point, they got snide and accused me of misleading them by pretending I was Type 1.
Bubbly_Chicken_9358 says:
They said I should have clarified that I have the kind of diabetes I “did to myself,” which is different from having diabetes “done to you” like with Type 1. Now they are avoiding me and pointing out to others that I am Type 2, not Type 1. Now I’m wondering if I’m supposed to always clarify that I’m Type 2 so I don’t accidentally come across as pretending to be Type 1.
lawfox32 says:
NTA. This person is 1) a huge AH, 2) wildly misinformed, and 3) not entitled to your medical history. If this person is a co-worker, you should explain this situation to HR.
Distinct-Car-9124 says:
Your medical problems are none of their business. Shut it down.
Not_Good_HappyQuinn says:
NTA, it’s no one’s business what type of diabetes you have. Also .. ‘the type you did to yourself’ … that’s not a person you need in your life. That comment is uneducated and rude. So is their whole demeanor.