'AITA for 'misleading' people on having diabetes after they expressed interest in me?'

Recently, someone I see regularly noticed my Dexcom. After that, they seemed more interested in me, talking about different things like favorite snacks, CGMs, late lunches, and feeling shaky. Eventually, they asked me something about my insulin pump.

I clarified that I don’t have one. They looked shocked and asked what I do instead. I told them I’m well controlled with diet (I made massive changes) and Mounjaro. At that point, they got snide and accused me of misleading them by pretending I was Type 1.

Bubbly_Chicken_9358 says: