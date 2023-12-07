Woman discovers it's cheaper to stay at an all-inclusive resort than pay parents rent for a Harry Potter sized room.

During my time at work, I booked an all-inclusive for my week off, which cost less than what I paid for rent and food at my parents' house. I informed my parents of my plans, and they were okay with it.

A few days ago, I started receiving texts asking for rent and grocery money. I explained that I had moved out and wouldn't be contributing if I wasn't living or eating there. They were upset, stating they were relying on the money to support my brother.

I reminded them that they had given away my living space without notice and insisted I owed them nothing if I wasn't there. I also asked how much they were charging my brother. I had been paying them $1,800 a month (Canadian) for rent and food, even though I was home a maximum of 14 days a month, usually less.