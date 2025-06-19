'WIBTA for moving to Alaska to get my life together without my boyfriend?'

Patient-Lock1798 writes:
Hi everyone, I (24F) live in South Carolina in my mom’s house rent-free. My boyfriend (26M) also lives with me. Right now, he’s unemployed. He lost his last job because he couldn’t consistently wake up on time, and he has no savings. I’ve been carrying a lot of the responsibility in the relationship, both financially and otherwise.
My mom lives in a very remote part of Alaska (Dillingham) and called me tonight offering us a great opportunity. Jobs up there pay really well, and the cost of living is offset by the benefits of isolation.
Basically, a few years up there could allow me to save a ton of money and come back to the lower 48 and buy land or a house in cash. She’s totally supportive and said we could stay with her while we get set up.
I was really excited and told my boyfriend about it. His response was, “I don’t know,” and he just kept playing his guitar. I let him know I’m seriously thinking about going, and his only response was, “Okay, well I’m probably not gonna go.”
Here’s the thing. I’m very independent and I love to travel. I’ve been to almost every state, while he’s never left the Carolinas. He doesn’t fly and has never really shown ambition when it comes to money or life planning. We’ve been together for almost two years, and I’ve never seen him save money or take real financial responsibility.
So here I am wondering: is this life giving me an out? Should I go to Alaska, set myself up, and stop waiting around for someone who won’t grow up or grow with me? I would love any advice or personal experiences, especially if you’ve been in a similar spot. Thank you.
Just to add, I’ve been to Alaska multiple times in both summer and winter, so I do have a pretty realistic idea of what life there is like. I even spent a full summer working in McCarthy and absolutely loved it.
The only reason I moved back was because it was a seasonal job, and I had a full-time teaching position lined up back home in South Carolina. I’m not going into this blindly. I’m aware of the cost of living, weather, and conditions.
Bewitchingchick says:
Take it. You also need to get your mom to evict your (soon to be ex) bf. He won’t leave that house because he’s has a free ride. Don’t leave until he’s out.
lobeams says:
Boyfriend can't keep a job because he can't set an alarm? Go, but leave useless bf behind. He'll just continue to freeload off you like he's doing now.
ObligationGlad says:
Bye boyfriend and don’t look back. There are few times when the universe is sending you a signal and allowing you an escape for free ticket. This is yours. Don’t f%#k this up!
K_A_irony says:
Your boyfriend doesn't even care if you leave. He didn't care AT ALL. Seriously get rid of this loser whether you go to Alaska or not.