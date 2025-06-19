'WIBTA for moving to Alaska to get my life together without my boyfriend?'

I was really excited and told my boyfriend about it. His response was, “I don’t know,” and he just kept playing his guitar. I let him know I’m seriously thinking about going, and his only response was, “Okay, well I’m probably not gonna go.”

Here’s the thing. I’m very independent and I love to travel. I’ve been to almost every state, while he’s never left the Carolinas. He doesn’t fly and has never really shown ambition when it comes to money or life planning. We’ve been together for almost two years, and I’ve never seen him save money or take real financial responsibility.