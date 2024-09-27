'AITA for not changing my baby's name even though it's making my mom leave my dad?'

My sister Emily still lives with Mom, so I called her over to talk. When she got to my house, she explained that she overheard Dad and Mom arguing because, about ten years ago, Dad had an affair with a coworker named Annabelle. Mom hasn’t been talking to him, and he’s been trying to get her to talk. I guess Dad, realizing that Emily had come over, decided to come over himself.

He asked if there was any way I could change Annabelle's name. I asked him why, to see if he’d tell me the truth. And he did. He admitted to the affair. He begged Mom not to leave him, and she stayed, but just hearing that name had always put her in a bad headspace.