'My MIL said she was a better mother so I let my kid stay with her for a week, AITA?'

My MIL Helen is usually a levelheaded woman, so I have no idea why she has decided that her parenting advice is wanted or warranted at this time. She said that I am being cruel to her poor baby girl and that I should not be trying to control her like this.

I said that I was punishing my daughter for unacceptable behavior and that how I reprimanded my child was not her problem. She countered with the fact that she raised four children, all boys by the way, that she did not have to punish this way. I know her youngest was out of the house before smartphones, so it is different.