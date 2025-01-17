'AITA because I never told my ex that all of our assets were in my parents' name?'

On the day of the divorce agreement, according to my lawyer, my ex’s face changed in about three seconds—from happy to disbelief—when my lawyer showed her proof that nothing I own is in my name, so she’s entitled to nothing. My lawyer also said that my ex was accused of assaulting him and is now facing those charges because she tried to hit him.

Well, my divorce is basically done. To be fair, I still have a few papers to sign tomorrow, but it’s essentially finalized. However, I’m now dealing with something I didn’t expect. For months, I’ve been receiving insults from my ex, her family, and her friends because I never told her that nothing was in my name.