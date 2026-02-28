'AITA for telling my girlfriend I no longer plan to propose to her? Please read context.'

Anyway, I asked her straight out if she'd been trying to get me to propose by using all these weird tricks. And when she said yeah, she'd been trying to get some clarity and not waste any more time.

Basically that I should just propose already because if I was serious I'd have already done it. I told her I'm not proposing, especially if I'm being coerced into doing it. Basically, I told her if she keeps trying to manipulate me like that, I'm basically off the proposal train.

Now she's going around saying I'm punishing her for having some standard relationship needs and that I'm just dangling marriage as a way to control her because I'm not proposing fast enough. And her friends all think I'm the bad guy because i looked at her private messages.