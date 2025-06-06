'AITA for offering a stranger an egg even though she was a vegan?'

She screamed about her whole family being vegan, asked how I could dare bring those atrocities onto her property, said that if her kids saw them they would be a huge temptation, and so on.

She even accused me of using animals for my own satisfaction and wealth, which is obviously not true and really upset me. I immediately backed off, took the eggs, and got the hell out of there. She was still shouting at me as I backed out of the driveway.

I kinda chuckled to myself about how crazy it was until I told a friend a couple days later. She said she could understand the woman’s perspective, that eggs count as "triggering food," and that I should be more careful offering them to people who might have specific dietary beliefs. Honestly, I didn't think anything of it at the time.