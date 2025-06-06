'AITA for offering a stranger an egg even though she was a vegan?'

Meenulara says:
So, I (25F) own a few chickens. They're more like pets than livestock, and I love them. They produce a lot more eggs than I can eat, so usually I gift them to friends and family. Normally, people are pretty happy about that.
Last week, I spotted some interesting books on eBay. I texted the seller, she was nice, we agreed on a price, and scheduled a date for me to pick them up. So far, so good. That same day, I realized I had some leftover eggs and wouldn't see anyone I usually give them to for a couple more days. I thought, "Hey, I got a great price for those books, she was nice, I'll just bring some as a small present."
Boy, was I wrong. When I got there, everything went smoothly at first. She (a middle-aged woman) helped me load the books into my trunk, I gave her the money, and then I reached over to my passenger seat and grabbed the eggs. I only got as far as, "I've brought you a little something..." before she went absolutely nuclear on me.
She screamed about her whole family being vegan, asked how I could dare bring those atrocities onto her property, said that if her kids saw them they would be a huge temptation, and so on.
She even accused me of using animals for my own satisfaction and wealth, which is obviously not true and really upset me. I immediately backed off, took the eggs, and got the hell out of there. She was still shouting at me as I backed out of the driveway.
I kinda chuckled to myself about how crazy it was until I told a friend a couple days later. She said she could understand the woman’s perspective, that eggs count as "triggering food," and that I should be more careful offering them to people who might have specific dietary beliefs. Honestly, I didn't think anything of it at the time.
I'm a vegetarian myself, and if someone offers me a sausage at a party, I just politely decline. It's not like I tried to force the eggs on her. I just thought it might be a nice thank-you to someone. By that logic, you can't gift anything to anyone you don't know very well because it might be triggering.
But I'm trying to be a good person and stay aware of other people's opinions and issues, so Reddit, please tell me: am I the a&#%ole? Disclaimer: I'm not in the US. I've read about eggs being super expensive there right now. Where I live, they're not that "valuable."
everythingsoon says:
NTA. That was fowl behavior on her part.'
Gardengro says:
I’m vegan and if you offered me eggs I would say No Thank You, like a normal person! She was way out of line and super rude. NTA.
Wonderful_Two_6710 says:
NTA. If this is real - and it reads like clickbait - the woman was entirely out of line. As far as this: "...eggs count as 'triggering food' and I should be more careful offering them to people who might have a specific diet." No. Absolutely not. If someone is so mentally weak that the mere sight of an egg sends them into a rage they need to be institutionalized.
OP responded:
I promise it's real and I only posted because I was seriously doubting myself, thanks for responding!