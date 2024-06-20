'AITA for excluding the 3 other women my dad knocked up and their children from my wedding?'

I'm close to my siblings. I consider my siblings to be Jase, Cassie, and Robyn. I really don't speak to anyone else anymore. Very rarely. My siblings are the same. We're not close to either parent or anyone else. So when Clara and I were figuring out our guest list, I told her my siblings were the only ones I wanted at our wedding, and they're the only people we invited.

Then mom found out via Robyn's Instagram about my wedding, and she told dad, who told his other families, and there are a lot of pissed off people who found ways to contact me and told me I should have invited them.