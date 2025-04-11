'I overheard my sister confess her love for my fiance, how do I confront her?' MAJOR UPDATE

OP responded:

Not that I know of, honestly. They had a few classes together in high school and he was invited to a lot of family gatherings since we were so close, though they never hung out past that (to my knowledge). She had left for Florida about 6 years ago for college so they definitely haven't seen each other between those times.

I'm planning to talk to him when he gets home from work though, and I trust that he hasn't done anything. I do hope to leave my parents out of it since they are both pretty old at this point and don't need to handle sibling issues for us anymore. Thank you for the advice.

mbpearls wrote:

I mean, is your fiance bisexual? Seems that if he's gay, this is a total non-issue and you guys can laugh that your sister thinks she can change a dude's orientation.

I'd talk to your fiance and tell him what you overheard. He deserves to know in case your sister does something dumb like trying to corner him to kiss him.