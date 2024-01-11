Woman tries to put a diaper on her son's 10 year old friend for 'misbehaving,' makes his mom furious.

I told him to put her on the phone, and she answered it in a huff, telling me that my son wasn't behaving properly. I could hear my son in the background saying he just wanted to go home. So, I told her I'd be there in a few minutes and hung up.

When I got there, I was let in by her husband, who apologized for the trouble. I went to find my son, and he was still upset, sitting at their kitchen table along with Taylor.

I asked him what was going on, and he explained that because Taylor wet his bed, Lady wanted him to wear a diaper as well. I turned and looked at Lady and told her Sam doesn't wet the bed and doesn't need to wear anything extra for bedtime.