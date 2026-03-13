'I played the long game to get the ultimate revenge on a real estate agent.'

OnThisOurDay OP responded:

Agreed my lawyer dropped the ball and they paid the price, but were at least honest about their f**k up. There's some more to the story about what the real estate agent actually knew and why they were deceptive.

But didn't go into too much as the post was long enough. It essentially stems from the type of property it is and how the strata title was established, as well as how and why the original title was established. You actually can't (or couldn't back when I purchased) find the strata title the usual way (address search).