'I posted about my manager in a Facebook group and he got fired and had to move. AITA?'

"AITA for posting my manager in a 'are we dating the same guy?' facebook group, resulting in him getting fired?"

I was working as a bartender, and I had become good friends with my general manager who was hired after me. I loved my job but left very abruptly, due to some things going on in my personal life. That manager and I remained good friends, and hung out quite often. I opened up to him about what was happening in my life and relationship.

I was at a very low, dark place in my life and he started asking me for nudes, offering to pay me for nudes, and pay me to come to his house. I felt like he was trying to take advantage of me at a vulnerable time when I needed friendship and support. I ended up blocking him and trying to just move on.