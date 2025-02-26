'AITA for threatening to postpone my wedding over rude comments about my scar?'

"AITA for deciding to postpone the wedding over a comment my fiance made about my scar?"

Upstairs_Garden2353 says:

I (female) have a visible scar on the side of my neck. It's been there for over six years, and no one has ever commented on it or made any negative remarks about it. However, my fiancé would make comments about my scar and try to make it seem flirtatious.

For instance, complaining that he has kissed every part of my body except my neck because of the scar, or saying that the scar "looked like a kid messed up such a great work of art" (referring to my looks). Etc., etc. I told him I didn’t appreciate it, even if he was using the scar as a way to be flirty with me, but he insisted that he loves me anyway.