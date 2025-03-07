'I proposed to my GF. She doesn't think we know each other well enough. It's been 3 years.' MAJOR UPDATE

I've known I was going to propose to her someday since our fourth date. I just never felt in a rush to do it and figured the time would come. We're young and having fun. My mom is pretty ill and she's started passing on heirlooms to the family kids. Last month when she gave me her engagement ring a very calm sense of focus came over me and I knew that ring belonged to my girlfriend.

I left straight for my girlfriend's and proposed immediately. It might not have been the most romantic setting but I didn't want to waste another minute without my mom's ring on her finger. Once she realized I wasn't joking her response was underwhelming to say the least.

A brief summary of her main objections (in order to the best of my recollection):

- We're still in our honeymoon phase. We've never had a serious disagreement and don't know how we'd be at handling that.