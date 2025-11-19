'AITA for putting on a 'Do Not Disturb' sign at my door so my mother wouldn't bother me?'

When I returned to my room to resume working now that the lights were back, I could hear her ranting about why I needed to lock the door and saying that I do not need privacy. I did not listen further because I was honestly hurt.

I have done nothing but be a good daughter to my family. I pay the bills every month without any help from the other family members. They still went ahead and gossiped about me simply because I locked the door while working and wanted privacy. AITA? The house is tense right now, and I am still in my room trying to figure out what to do. Thank you for listening, and please be gentle if I am in the wrong.

Here's what other people had to say to OP:

Trick_Few says: