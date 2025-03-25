'AITA for putting Dr Pepper in my water bottle at the gym and letting my BF drink it?'

Fast forward to when we were wrapping up at the gym—Charlie had just finished an intense set and grabbed the first bottle he saw, which happened to be mine. Before I could even react, he was spitting the Dr Pepper out onto the ground. He started spluttering angrily at me and told me it was a stupid idea to put Dr Pepper in my bottle, and that I should’ve yelled to stop him when he picked it up.

I told him I was sorry that he got a mouthful of Dr Pepper when he was so out of breath and expecting water, but I didn’t have time to warn him because he grabbed it too quickly, and I was focused on counting my own sets.