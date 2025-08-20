"AITA for putting my hand over my SIL’s camera at my own birthday dinner after I told her no filming?"

ClassicEarth7924 writes:

I (29F) had a small birthday dinner last weekend with my husband (31M), SIL “Lina” (27F), MIL, and two friends at a normal but nice place. Lina is an "influencer." She films literally everything: plates, forks, even people breathing.

Three days before, I wrote in the family chat: please don’t film me. Food and the room are fine, just not my face. She said, “got u.” We sit down and within ten minutes her phone is up. I quietly say, “please don’t point it at me.” She goes, “you look great, it’s just vibes.” My husband backs me up and says, “she said no.” Lina rolls her eyes and lowers it… for maybe two minutes.