'AITA for putting someone's shoes on the floor when they were in the overhead cabin?'

I asked him to take them out, and he responded, “Do you work for the company? Are you the flight attendant?” I didn’t answer. I just took the shoes out and put my suitcase in. He started yelling, but I ignored him. A flight attendant came over and asked if she could help. I said no, explained quickly, and put my luggage in the space with her assistance.

He then called me an a^%#ole, and this time I replied. The flight went on, and by the end I couldn’t find my bag. It turned out he had thrown it and hidden it in another row (not sure how, since I was asleep). Thankfully, a nice couple showed me where it was. I yelled at him a bit, told him he was acting like a child, and said shoes belong on the floor.