'AITA for putting someone's shoes on the floor when they were in the overhead cabin?'

Ancient_Fudge_5286 writes:
A few months ago I was on a short-distance flight with a low-cost airline. This airline guarantees cabin space if you book a certain seat, and it’s not too expensive. For some context, it was an early flight and I hadn’t slept. I was also a bit (actually, a lot) hungover, so it wasn’t my finest moment.
When I boarded, all the front cabin spaces were already taken. I kept searching for space near my seat in 2A, but my suitcase wouldn’t fit. I admit I was getting more and more frustrated while walking down the aisle, especially with the line of people waiting behind me.
By row 8, I found a space filled with two pairs of shoes. We all know the rule: cabin luggage goes in the overhead bin and everything else goes under the seat. At this point, I was angry and asked whose shoes they were. Someone two rows ahead finally spoke up.
I asked him to take them out, and he responded, “Do you work for the company? Are you the flight attendant?” I didn’t answer. I just took the shoes out and put my suitcase in. He started yelling, but I ignored him. A flight attendant came over and asked if she could help. I said no, explained quickly, and put my luggage in the space with her assistance.
He then called me an a^%#ole, and this time I replied. The flight went on, and by the end I couldn’t find my bag. It turned out he had thrown it and hidden it in another row (not sure how, since I was asleep). Thankfully, a nice couple showed me where it was. I yelled at him a bit, told him he was acting like a child, and said shoes belong on the floor.
When I told this story later, everyone said I should have contacted the flight attendant right away and that I was kind of an a^#%ole for putting down (or slightly throwing) his shoes on the floor. So, AITA?
Frosty-Business-6042 says:
ESH. There is ALWAYS some TA who puts things that don't belong in the bin up there. But. The moment you touched his things, you opened yourself up for him to touch yours. Don't start arguments with people who have already shown they are not concerned with following the rules of polite society whilst stuck in an enclosed space w them. That is just a recipe for drama.
annedroiid says:
ESH. You don’t touch other people’s stuff. That goes for the both of you. The appropriate thing to do was to get the attention of an attendant.
Genny415 says:
ESH. The shoes shouldn't be in the overheard bin (Ew!). What kind of barbarian is on the plane in sock feet and uses the luggage bin for shoes? You shouldn't have touched the shoes, but had the flight attendant do so.
Understandable that you were feeling pressured and impatient, but you should have waited anyway. Tossing them was really bad form. Shoe owner should NOT have touched your bag that was totally unnecessary. Just petty and childish. There's no excuse for that. So, yeah, no one is blameless.
sleepyplatipus says:
NTA. Seriously, what is it with these judgements? You don’t put shoes in the overhead space. There are very clear rules. Edit to add: also, I’m assuming these were the shoes the guy was wearing? Which makes him more of an a#^%ole. Nobody wants to smell your sweaty feet.