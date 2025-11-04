'I quit my job so I do not have to work the holidays and now a new mom has to work in my place.'

Fast forward to the last week of October, my boss calls me in the office to tell me that she has to take away my Christmas vacation because a co-worker had a baby a few months ago and she needs the time off to celebrate the baby’s first Christmas (this same co-worker had a baby last year and had this baby 10 months from the other one).

The co-worker did not work any holidays last year and is not scheduled to work any this year (made boss aware of this point). I argued that my vacation request was approved back in July and I made plans based on that request being approved. Also, that I had worked the last six Christmas holidays and would be working Thanksgiving and New Year.