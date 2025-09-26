'AITA for quitting my job because they want me to have no cover on my arms?'

"AITA for quitting my job because they changed the dress code?"

CheekComprehensive27 writes:

I (21F) work at a fast food place and I’ve always worn a long-sleeve shirt under my uniform because I have deep but fully healed scars on my arms from over six years ago. It is something I am really insecure about, and while I have gotten more comfortable wearing short sleeves in my personal life, I do not want to deal with questions or looks at work.

When I first started last summer, nobody said anything about it. I later transferred to the location on my college campus, and again, no one cared for a whole year. Then recently, my manager’s boss came in and told me it was against policy.