'AITA for quitting my job because they want me to have no cover on my arms?'

CheekComprehensive27 writes:
I (21F) work at a fast food place and I’ve always worn a long-sleeve shirt under my uniform because I have deep but fully healed scars on my arms from over six years ago. It is something I am really insecure about, and while I have gotten more comfortable wearing short sleeves in my personal life, I do not want to deal with questions or looks at work.
When I first started last summer, nobody said anything about it. I later transferred to the location on my college campus, and again, no one cared for a whole year. Then recently, my manager’s boss came in and told me it was against policy.
They did not make me take it off that day, just said not to wear it during my next shift. The thought of coming in without sleeves made me anxious, so the next shift I wore it anyway and nothing happened since the boss was not there. Today though, she was there and told my manager to make me take it off immediately. My manager told me to go to the bathroom and remove it on the spot.
I did not know what to say or do, so I clocked out and left. Now I feel conflicted. Was I being dramatic, or was I valid for respecting my boundaries? I do have a job interview lined up soon for a non–fast food job.
Owls1279 says:
Just for future reference, it’s always a good idea to speak up for yourself. What if this happens in a post college, career position? You don’t have to go into great detail, but you should have at least explained yourself.
angelkissedm1 says:
NTA. It's a fast food job not the military. If your long sleeves weren’t a safety issue and didn’t affect your work, they had no reason to make a big deal about it.
GodzillaUK says:
Talk to the manager, tell them you have personal reasons for not wanting to show your arms at work. If they ask to elaborate, just say scars, no reason for them just scars. If they continue, then do what you think is best for you.
throwRA-nt says:
NTA. Unless you needed the money. You don’t owe them anything.