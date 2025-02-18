'I ran away because I'm childfree and I feel like my fiance was trying to get me pregnant.' UPDATED 2X

That was until his sister had a baby two months ago my fiance instantly fell in love with his nephew and was there every step of the way. He bathed him, changed him, napped with him it seemed normal, I guess so I didn’t mind. Three weeks ago, we went to his sister’s house for lunch.

My fiancé was mowing her lawn when she asked me to watch the baby for a couple of minutes. I tried to refuse, but she looked so down that I agreed. I thought she would just put him in his stroller or something, but she plopped him into my arms and went upstairs. I panicked, I had never held such a small baby before, and I was terrified I might drop him. Five minutes in, he started crying.