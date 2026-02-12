'AITA running away from home after my mom threw out my medications?'

I am a 24F that was currently living at home with both of my parents. I suffer from depression and anxiety and don’t really have a good social life as I am scared to leave the house (I have a lot of trauma). I hold down an online marketing job and I provide money for bills and food.
Over the past few months my parents have been becoming progressively more worried about me. Saying things like “if you don’t get over this you won’t have a good life , you won’t have family” and “you need to push yourself out of your comfort zone.”
However in the last few weeks after my mom talked to her opinionated friends, she now believes that my medication is ‘numbing me’ and it is the reason for all this. She had been trying to get me to stop for the last 2 weeks before this happened.
Two days ago, I got home after seeing my only bestie, and was getting ready for bed and couldn’t find my medication. I asked mom if she had seen it around and she stated that “ it wasn’t good for me and I threw it out.” I immediately started panicking, rummaged through the garbage, but it was nowhere.
When my parents went to bed I got a backpack of my things called my bestie, and for now with her permission I am living there. My parents have been spam ringing me for the last 2 days, but I want nothing to do with them.
They pushed their values onto me and now I have to go to the doctor again to get the medicine I need to function, due to this I am behind work and am filled with anxiety. Am I wrong for not responding?
dryadduinath says:
NTA. That was a terrible thing your mom did, and it’s a good sign that it’s not safe for you to stay there. Also, you’re a grown up. It’s not running away as much as it is moving out.
Gingereej1t says:
Apart from anything else, anxiety meds are absolutely not supposed to be gone off cold turkey, your mother is very much setting you up for a medical emergency by doing that. NTA.
Impossible_Balance11 says:
You're an adult. You cannot "run away from home." You can, however, move out--which it appears you have done.
xanadeax says:
NTA…Medication is serious and all decisions about discontinuation should be made by doctors and not your family. Congratulations on standing up to them.