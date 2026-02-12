'AITA running away from home after my mom threw out my medications?'

Two days ago, I got home after seeing my only bestie, and was getting ready for bed and couldn’t find my medication. I asked mom if she had seen it around and she stated that “ it wasn’t good for me and I threw it out.” I immediately started panicking, rummaged through the garbage, but it was nowhere.

When my parents went to bed I got a backpack of my things called my bestie, and for now with her permission I am living there. My parents have been spam ringing me for the last 2 days, but I want nothing to do with them.